Lady Titans fall to A.C. Reynolds

Coming off its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win of the season Tuesday, the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team gave it a valiant effort before losing to A.C. Reynolds in four competitive sets.

The Lady Rockets took the first and third sets by identical 25-18 scores. In between that was a furious rally at the end of the second. Tied at 19-19 McDowell (2-8 overall, 1-5 conf.) scored four straight service points off a timeout and eventually won 25-22.

The fourth set was also very close with Reynolds holding a slim 22-20 lead. Unfortunately, the Lady Rockets scored the next two and was able to get past a service error to win the set and match 25-21.

Abby Wyatt (2 blocks) and Kensly Stewart (8 digs, 3 blocks) finished with seven kills each.

Miranda Wall tallied four kills. Alyssa Carter (ace) had two kills. Sage Patterson (5 assists) Arianna Bah (2 blocks) and Clara McCartha (4 digs, 2 blocks) added one kill apiece.

Addie Brown (38 digs), Gracie Rice (16 digs), Addie Staton (7 assists, 6 digs) and Emily Crisp (8 digs) all contributed significantly in Thursdays match.