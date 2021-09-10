Lady Titans fall short against North Buncombe

The search for the first win of the season for McDowell Lady Titan volleyball continues as the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks escaped Titan Gymnasium on Thursday evening with a victory in four games.

North Buncombe (7-1 overall, 2-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), with the help of a nine point rally midway through the first game, took the opener 25-14.

The final three games of the match were much closer than the first. The Lady Hawks squeezed out a 26-24 decision in the second. McDowell (0-3, 0-2) got on the board in the third with six consecutive service points by sophomore Abby Wyatt.

The final game was as close as a one-point margin at 13-12 when North Buncombe strung together five points in a row, giving them just enough of a margin to survive 25-23 to take the match.

McDowell will be at home Monday, hosting Freedom in a non-conference match followed with a home conference tilt with Enka on Tuesday.