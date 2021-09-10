 Skip to main content
Lady Titans fall short against North Buncombe
  • Updated
McDowell's Katie Davis sets the ball during the Lady Titans' match against North Buncombe Thursday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The search for the first win of the season for McDowell Lady Titan volleyball continues as the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks escaped Titan Gymnasium on Thursday evening with a victory in four games.

North Buncombe (7-1 overall, 2-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), with the help of a nine point rally midway through the first game, took the opener 25-14.

The final three games of the match were much closer than the first. The Lady Hawks squeezed out a 26-24 decision in the second. McDowell (0-3, 0-2) got on the board in the third with six consecutive service points by sophomore Abby Wyatt.

The final game was as close as a one-point margin at 13-12 when North Buncombe strung together five points in a row, giving them just enough of a margin to survive 25-23 to take the match.

McDowell will be at home Monday, hosting Freedom in a non-conference match followed with a home conference tilt with Enka on Tuesday.

