Lady Titans fall short against North Buncombe

The McDowell Lady Titans fought hard on Tuesday night in a 3-0 home loss to North Buncombe in volleyball action.

All three sets came down to the wire as the Blackhawks held off a late rally to win the first set 25-23. Both teams remained neck and neck during the second before North Buncombe prevailed 27-25.

And in the third the Lady Titans were in position to get on the scoreboard for the first time as they held a 23-18 lead. However, North Buncombe took advantage of a hitting error and rattled off seven consecutive points to secure the sweep by winning the third set 25-23.

Abby Wyatt finished with nine kills and seven digs to lead McDowell (2-10 overall, 1-7 Mountain 3A/4A Conference). She recorded kills that tied the first set at 20-20 and in the second to make it 21-21.

Kensly Stewart (6 digs) finished with four kills. Clara McCartha, Arianna Bah (2 blocks) and Miranda Wall (7 digs) added two kills apiece on the front line for the Lady Titans.

Addie Brown (28 digs), Alyssa Carter and Sage Patterson (4 assists) finished with a kill apiece. Kennedy Dobson (9 digs, 6 assists), Addie Staton (5 digs, 1 assist) and Gracie Rice (3 aces, 18 digs) all contributed defensively for the Lady Titans on Tuesday night.

McDowell will play its final home match of the season on Thursday against Enka (4:30 jayvee start).