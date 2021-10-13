 Skip to main content
Lady Titans fall just short against Erwin
  Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team finished its 2021 regular season this week with a pair of league losses to Erwin and A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell finishes 0-13 overall and 0-12 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

Erwin 5, McDowell 4 (Monday): The Lady Titans had their best outing of the season against the Warriors but came up a match short.

McDowell won two singles matches and two doubles matches against Erwin.

Tessa Swepson stopped Lily Cowan-McKinney 10-3 in the second seed match. At No. 4, Emma Washburn defeated Evelyn Lassiter 10-7. In doubles, Washburn and Maris Suttles teamed up to beat Abigail Kaufman and Jameson Phelps 8-4. Stella White and McKinna Young beat Kaitlin Marable and Emily Kilby 8-4.

Erwin’s Jamison Bartley beat Claire Surphlis 10-2 at the top seed. At No. 3, Leslie Sanchez beat Suttles 10-5. Riley Harper topped White 10-4 at the fifth seed. At No. 6, Grace Guthrie defeated Young 10-2.

In doubles, Cowan-McKinney and Sanchez edged Surphlis and Swepson 10-7.

A.C. Reynolds 6, McDowell 1 (Tuesday):The Lady Titans scored just one victory. It came in doubles where Suttles and Washburn teamed up to defeat Hailee Lane and Copelyn Wynn 8-0.

Everything else went the Rockets’ way.

Reilly Perry topped Surphlis 10-0 at the top seed. At No. 2, Madison Walicki defeated Suttles 10-1. Amber Gier beat Washburn 10-2 at the third seed.

At No. 4, Lauren Talmadge blanked White 10-0. Sarah McRea defeated Young 10-2 at No. 5.

Bella Todd and Leah Liberty teamed up to defeat White and Young 8-6 in the other doubles match.

