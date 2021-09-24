Lady Titans fall 3-1 to A.C. Reynolds

Getting into the win column continues to remain an elusive task for the McDowell Lady Titans, as they dropped a pair of conference matches this week.

On Thursday evening the Lady Titans were held off by A.C. Reynolds by a 3-1 score.

The Lady Rockets took games one and two by respective scores of 25-17 and 25-23. In that second game, a seven-point run during the middle of the stanza along with three consecutive service points at the end prevented McDowell (0-9 overall, 0-6 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) from tying the match up.

The Lady Titans did put together a run in the third game that propelled them to a 25-17 win. Abby Wyatt and Landry Kazee had eight combined service points in the third and Katie Davis was at serve on the game-winning point.

McDowell’s momentum after winning the third was quickly lost as Reynolds cruised to a 25-15 win taking the match in four.

Erwin 3, McDowell 0 (Tuesday)

Earlier in the week, McDowell took the road to Erwin High School and was defeated in three games.