Lady Titans fall 3-1 to A.C. Reynolds

Getting into the win column continues to remain an elusive task for the McDowell Lady Titans, as they dropped a pair of conference matches this week.
On Thursday evening the Lady Titans were held off by A.C. Reynolds by a 3-1 score.
The Lady Rockets took games one and two by respective scores of 25-17 and 25-23. In that second game, a seven-point run during the middle of the stanza along with three consecutive service points at the end prevented McDowell (0-9 overall, 0-6 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) from tying the match up.
The Lady Titans did put together a run in the third game that propelled them to a 25-17 win. Abby Wyatt and Landry Kazee had eight combined service points in the third and Katie Davis was at serve on the game-winning point.
McDowell’s momentum after winning the third was quickly lost as Reynolds cruised to a 25-15 win taking the match in four.
Erwin 3, McDowell 0 (Tuesday)
Earlier in the week, McDowell took the road to Erwin High School and was defeated in three games.
The Warriors, who had just one conference win going into that contest, won in three relatively easy games. Games one and two were identical 25-18 scores followed by a 25-15 score in the third.