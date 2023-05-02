After dealing with some tight and relatively low scoring games in recent weeks, the McDowell Lady Titans let it loose at the plate on Monday night, walloping the Asheville High Lady Cougars 25-0.

Eight different McDowell (12-7, 6-4) players recorded hits in the victory, 25 of them in total, matching their run total of the game and largest amount of runs scored in a single game this season.

Outfielder Kierstin Kemper had four hits in the game, including one home run, one double and five RBI’s. First basemen Maris Suttles (3-for-4, 2 RBI) and catcher Gracie Rice (3-for-4, two doubles, three RBI) added three hits each.

Miranda Wall (double, 3 RBI) and Karlie Kemper tallied two hits each. Addie Staton, Emma Washburn (RBI) and Hannah Killough finished with one hit apiece.

Layla Presnell started on the bump Monday and earned her first win of the season, tossing three shutout innings. allowing a hit, striking out five and walking one batter.

McDowell will have its last road game Tuesday evening at Erwin and the home finale Friday against A.C. Reynolds. (6:30 p.m. varsity start)