Lady Titans edge South Caldwell in overtime

The South Caldwell Spartans seemingly had an answer every time the McDowell Lady Titans tried to put them away.
Until they didn’t, that is.
McDowell (3-2) saw a five-point lead evaporate in the final two and a half minutes of regulation before outscoring the Spartans (2-4) 6-1 in overtime to score an important 55-50 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win Thursday night at home.
The victory gives the Lady Titans a two-game lead in the loss column over the league’s other 4A squad in the race for the only state playoff bid available.
Senior center Naliyah Boyce scored a key basket in overtime, and senior guard/forward Madi Smith made a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 28 seconds left to seal the outcome.
“We talked about what this game would mean to us,” said McDowell head coach Jennifer Kinninger. “And I thought they came out and played hard. Defensively, we did some things really well.
“I really liked our grit tonight. Even when they came back and tied the ballgame up, we still were able to hold tight and still do things and not tense up and freak out. We fought for it.”
They had to. South Caldwell overcame deficits of 46-40 and 49-44 in the final five minutes of regulation. Each team had multiple opportunities to surge ahead in the last minute of play, but all of those chances went by the wayside and the two clubs headed for overtime tied at 49-49.
Boyce gave the Lady Titans the lead for good when she made one of two foul shots after an offensive rebound on the first possession of OT.
South’s Kaylee Anderson then missed a pair of foul shots, and Boyce scored in the paint on the other end off a nice assist from point guard Katie Baker to make it 52-49 with 2:30 to go.
After a Spartans miss on the ensuing possession, the Lady Titans patiently burned some clock, but Olivia Miller eventually stole the ball and got fouled going to the basket. Miller made one of two to get South Caldwell within 52-50 with 39 seconds to play.
The Spartans fouled Smith on the ensuing possession, and the senior calmly canned both ends of a one-and-one to make it a two-possession game at 54-50 with 28 seconds left.
All five Lady Titan starters scored at least eight points each in one of the team’s most well-balanced offensive performances of the season.
Boyce, playing against a packed-in zone designed to stop her, led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Daisy Rice (8 rebounds, 4 assists) added 11 points and Payton Koone chipped in 10.
Smith (6 rebounds, 2 steals) added nine and Baker (team-high 5 assists, 4 rebounds) scored eight.
McDowell was effective from the perimeter against South Caldwell’s zone. Baker was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, Koone went 2-for-4, and Rice was 1-for-3. As a team, the Lady Titans were 5-of-13 from deep.
“Offensively, I thought the girls did a good job, because they were blocking it in on Naliyah and trying to keep us from getting the ball inside, because that’s obviously what we want to do,” said Kinninger. “Payton Koone stepped up and hit some huge shots. Daisy made some big shots. Katie took care of the basketball and Madi Smith played her butt off, like she always does.”
Katlyn Wynn led South Caldwell with 16 points and eight rebounds. Miller added 15 and pulled eight boards.
McDowell was on the road at Hickory on Saturday. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans travel to St. Stephens next Tuesday.