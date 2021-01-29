Lady Titans edge South Caldwell in overtime

The South Caldwell Spartans seemingly had an answer every time the McDowell Lady Titans tried to put them away.

Until they didn’t, that is.

McDowell (3-2) saw a five-point lead evaporate in the final two and a half minutes of regulation before outscoring the Spartans (2-4) 6-1 in overtime to score an important 55-50 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win Thursday night at home.

The victory gives the Lady Titans a two-game lead in the loss column over the league’s other 4A squad in the race for the only state playoff bid available.

Senior center Naliyah Boyce scored a key basket in overtime, and senior guard/forward Madi Smith made a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 28 seconds left to seal the outcome.

“We talked about what this game would mean to us,” said McDowell head coach Jennifer Kinninger. “And I thought they came out and played hard. Defensively, we did some things really well.

“I really liked our grit tonight. Even when they came back and tied the ballgame up, we still were able to hold tight and still do things and not tense up and freak out. We fought for it.”