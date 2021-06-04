 Skip to main content
Lady Titans edge Hickory in regular-season finale
Lady Titans edge Hickory in regular-season finale

  Updated
Lady Titans edge Hickory in regular-season finale

McDowell's Claire Surphlis hits a shot during a recent match. Surphlis and the Lady Titans defeated Hickory 5-4 in the regular-season finale Thursday.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans wrapped up the tennis regular season with a solid, 5-4 win over Hickory on the road Thursday.

McDowell finished 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The conference tournament is slated for late week (TBA).

Hickory won four of six singles matches, but the Lady Titans swept doubles play to take the narrow victory.

Madi Smith fell to Nicole Kozischek 6-0, 6-2 at the top seed. Paige Shaw blanked Hickory’s Rachel Register at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3, Kylie Handy fell to Mollie Monroe 6-3, 6-2.

Claire Surphlis scored McDowell’s second singles win, beating Carlee Baer 6-4, 6-4 at the fourth seed. Tessa Ross fell to Berkeley Geyer at No. 5 in a tiebreaker, 6-6 (7-5), 6-2. At No. 6, McKinna Young lost to Hickory’s Bella Snider 6-4, 7-5.

But the doubles matches belonged to the Lady Titans.

Smith and Shaw teamed up to clip Kozischek and Register 9-7. Handy and Surphlis beat Monroe and Geyer 8-3. Ross and Young took down Baer and Snider 8-4.

