Lady Titans ease past Freedom

The McDowell Lady Titans scored their first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tennis victory of the season with an 8-1 win over Freedom Wednesday on the road.

McDowell (3-6 overall, 1-4 NWC) finished its regular-season schedule Thursday at Hickory. Results were not available at press time. Against Freedom (1-6, 0-5) McDowell had convincing wins at almost every spot.

Madi Smith overwhelmed Sara Byrd Succop 6-0, 6-1 at the top seed. Second seed Paige Shaw handled Ellie Deacon 6-3, 6-2. At No. 3, Kylie Handy defeated Hannah Throneburg 6-4, 6-2.

Claire Surphlis won at the fourth seed when her opponent, Calissa Stubbs, retired due to illness. Tessa Ross beat Freedom’s Morgan Cargill 6-3, 6-1 at the fifth seed. At No. 6, Freedom’s Madison Banner won a close one over McKinna Young, 6-3, 1-6 (10-8) in a tiebreaker.

In doubles, Smith and Shaw beat Succop and Deacon 8-4. Handy and Surphlis teamed Throneburg and Cargill 8-0. Since each team only had six players and Stubbs was unable to play, Freedom defaulted the final doubles match