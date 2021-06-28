Lady Titans duo makes All-NWC tennis team

A pair of McDowell Lady Titan tennis players were named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team released late last week, one of them for the fourth consecutive time.

Seniors Paige Shaw and Madi Smith both earned all-NWC honors. Shaw made the team in all four of her varsity seasons. It was the first appearance on the team for Smith, who was the Lady Titans’ top seed for much of the year.

The duo capped off their solid individual campaigns this spring with an appearance in the West 4A Regionals as a doubles team for the second year in a row. Smith and Shaw won one match at Regionals, defeating a team from Hickory Ridge 6-1, 6-0. The team dropped its second match against Myers Park.

Conference champions Watauga landed five players on the all-NWC team, including Player of the Year Jillian Russert. Freedom’s Amber Reddick won Coach of the Year honors for the second straight season.

The Lady Titans finished in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings.