Lady Titans drop volleyball opener to Roberson

The 2021 volleyball season got underway for the McDowell Lady Titans with a tough challenge as they lost 3-0 at T.C. Roberson Thursday.

The Lady Rams, a 3A West Regional finalist in 2020, scored 14 of the first 18 points of the night, dominated the first game overall 25-9, and that set the tone of the entire match.

Roberson completed the sweep with a seven-point run in the second to prevail 25-11. The final game didn’t feature as many long runs but the Lady Rams were able to prevail 25-17.

Mollie Gossett and Aubrey Harris collected three kills each for McDowell (0-1), and Kelsy McPeters (2 blocks) had one kill.

Landree Kazee had six digs and Addie Brown made four digs. Gracie Rice recorded two service aces.

McDowell steps outside The Mountain 3A/4A Conference next Tuesday with a road match against former conference foe Freedom. The Lady Titans host North Buncombe next Thursday in league play.