Lady Titans drop opener to Hibriten in straight sets

LENOIR – The McDowell Lady Titans opened their 2022 volleyball season on Tuesday evening with a three-game loss at Hibriten.
The Panthers took the first game 25-12, followed by a 25-14 decision in the second. Hibriten (5-2) then scored the first nine points of the third game en route to a 25-13 score to earn the sweep.
Outside hitters Abby Wyatt (4 digs) and Gracie Rice (4 digs, 1 assist, 1 block) had three kills each. Miranda Wall added two kills and Kensly Stewart, along with Sage Patterson (5 digs, 1 assist) had a kill each.
Addie Brown recorded 22 digs at libero. Alyssa Carter (3 digs), Emily Crisp (2 digs) and Kennedy Dobson (7 digs, 2 assists) all helped defensively on Tuesday.
Addy Staton had one assist and Arianna Bah (2 blocks) and Clara McCartha (1 block, 2 digs) contributed up the middle.
People are also reading…
McDowell hosted South Caldwell on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.
The Lady Titans host T.C. Roberson on Thursday evening in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.