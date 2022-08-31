Lady Titans drop opener to Hibriten in straight sets

LENOIR – The McDowell Lady Titans opened their 2022 volleyball season on Tuesday evening with a three-game loss at Hibriten.

The Panthers took the first game 25-12, followed by a 25-14 decision in the second. Hibriten (5-2) then scored the first nine points of the third game en route to a 25-13 score to earn the sweep.

Outside hitters Abby Wyatt (4 digs) and Gracie Rice (4 digs, 1 assist, 1 block) had three kills each. Miranda Wall added two kills and Kensly Stewart, along with Sage Patterson (5 digs, 1 assist) had a kill each.

Addie Brown recorded 22 digs at libero. Alyssa Carter (3 digs), Emily Crisp (2 digs) and Kennedy Dobson (7 digs, 2 assists) all helped defensively on Tuesday.

Addy Staton had one assist and Arianna Bah (2 blocks) and Clara McCartha (1 block, 2 digs) contributed up the middle.

McDowell hosted South Caldwell on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.

The Lady Titans host T.C. Roberson on Thursday evening in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.