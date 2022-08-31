 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball

Lady Titans drop opener to Hibriten in straight sets

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady Titans drop opener to Hibriten in straight sets

LENOIR – The McDowell Lady Titans opened their 2022 volleyball season on Tuesday evening with a three-game loss at Hibriten.

The Panthers took the first game 25-12, followed by a 25-14 decision in the second. Hibriten (5-2) then scored the first nine points of the third game en route to a 25-13 score to earn the sweep.

Outside hitters Abby Wyatt (4 digs) and Gracie Rice (4 digs, 1 assist, 1 block) had three kills each. Miranda Wall added two kills and Kensly Stewart, along with Sage Patterson (5 digs, 1 assist) had a kill each.

Addie Brown recorded 22 digs at libero. Alyssa Carter (3 digs), Emily Crisp (2 digs) and Kennedy Dobson (7 digs, 2 assists) all helped defensively on Tuesday.

Addy Staton had one assist and Arianna Bah (2 blocks) and Clara McCartha (1 block, 2 digs) contributed up the middle.

People are also reading…

McDowell hosted South Caldwell on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.

The Lady Titans host T.C. Roberson on Thursday evening in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday night sights

Friday night sights

The McDowell Titans hosted Mitchell on Friday in the home opener, and Josh Davis captured these images of folks enjoying the sights and sounds…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow