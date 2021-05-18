 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Titans drop non-conference match to Owen
0 comments

Lady Titans drop non-conference match to Owen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team fell to Owen 8-1 Friday. It was the second loss of the week for McDowell against the Warlassies and dropped them to 2-2 on the season.

McDowell opens Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play today (Wednesday), hosting St. Stephens at 4 p.m.

Against Owen, McDowell won just once. The top-seeded doubles team of Madi Smith and Paige Shaw stopped Anna Sobel and Madie Lehman 8-4.

Everything else went Owen’s way. Smith, playing at the No. 1 seed for the first time, fell to Sobel 8-2. Shaw lost by the same score to Lehman at No. 2. At No. 3, Kylie Handy fell to Amara Hollifield 8-3.

Claire Surphlis lost a close one, falling 9-7 to Bailey Mundy at No. 4. Tessa Ross fell to Liza Constable 8-4 at the fifth seed. At No. 6, Avaughni Thomas fell to Lexi Padgett 8-6.

In doubles, Ross and Thomas fell to Hollifield and Constable 8-2. Surphlis and Kierlan Kelly dropped a 6-2 defeat to Padgett and Ava Banzoff.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports News

Titans pin two mountain foes

  • Updated

The McDowell Titans picked up a pair of lopsided non-conference victories at Mitchell on Thursday, taking down the host team and Madison in a …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics