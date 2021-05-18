Lady Titans drop non-conference match to Owen

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team fell to Owen 8-1 Friday. It was the second loss of the week for McDowell against the Warlassies and dropped them to 2-2 on the season.

McDowell opens Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play today (Wednesday), hosting St. Stephens at 4 p.m.

Against Owen, McDowell won just once. The top-seeded doubles team of Madi Smith and Paige Shaw stopped Anna Sobel and Madie Lehman 8-4.

Everything else went Owen’s way. Smith, playing at the No. 1 seed for the first time, fell to Sobel 8-2. Shaw lost by the same score to Lehman at No. 2. At No. 3, Kylie Handy fell to Amara Hollifield 8-3.

Claire Surphlis lost a close one, falling 9-7 to Bailey Mundy at No. 4. Tessa Ross fell to Liza Constable 8-4 at the fifth seed. At No. 6, Avaughni Thomas fell to Lexi Padgett 8-6.

In doubles, Ross and Thomas fell to Hollifield and Constable 8-2. Surphlis and Kierlan Kelly dropped a 6-2 defeat to Padgett and Ava Banzoff.