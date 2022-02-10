Lady Titans drop conference game at Asheville High

ASHEVILLE – A disastrous first half did the McDowell Lady Titans in Wednesday night in a 69-42 loss at Asheville High School.

Both teams squared off at Griffin Sports Arena in a game that was re-scheduled from late December due to the Lady Cougars being in a COVID protocol. Both also were coming off games less than 24 hours prior.

Asheville, who lost by a 40-point margin at home to North Buncombe the night before, used its full-court man pressure to jump out to a commanding first-half advantage, scoring nine quick points and eventually holding a 25-3 lead after one quarter.

Unfortunately, McDowell (6-14 overall, 1-9 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) was never able to dig out of the large hole. Their deficit grew to as large as 30 late in the first half, deciding the game early. The Lady Titans did play a more even game after the break.

Kirsten Watt scored a game-high 23 points, with 17 of those coming in the first half. She was one of three Asheville players in double figures.

Peyton McPeters had 13 points to guide the Lady Titans, Kensly Stewart added nine points and Aubrey Harris scored eight points off the bench.