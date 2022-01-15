Lady Titans drop another close one

ASHEVILLE — There are just no easy nights for girls’ basketball in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

The McDowell Lady Titans continue to search for their first conference win of the season after losing 50-49 at Erwin High School on Friday night in another contest that went down to the wire.

McDowell (5-8 overall, 0-4 TMC) is still winless in league play, but it hasn’t been for the lack of competitiveness. The Lady Titans so far in four contests have been within one possession going into the last minute of play twice, and within a two-possession margin down the stretch a third time.

The average deficit so far in four league games has been just under six points per game. So far in league play, McDowell has been in the hunt at the end but has yet to cross the finish line.

Erwin, an early season surprise in the conference, led most of the night in a game that featured six lead changes with all of them coming in the first quarter. The advantage grew as high as 11 points on two occasions during the third quarter.