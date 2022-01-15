Lady Titans drop another close one

ASHEVILLE — There are just no easy nights for girls’ basketball in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.
The McDowell Lady Titans continue to search for their first conference win of the season after losing 50-49 at Erwin High School on Friday night in another contest that went down to the wire.
McDowell (5-8 overall, 0-4 TMC) is still winless in league play, but it hasn’t been for the lack of competitiveness. The Lady Titans so far in four contests have been within one possession going into the last minute of play twice, and within a two-possession margin down the stretch a third time.
The average deficit so far in four league games has been just under six points per game. So far in league play, McDowell has been in the hunt at the end but has yet to cross the finish line.
Erwin, an early season surprise in the conference, led most of the night in a game that featured six lead changes with all of them coming in the first quarter. The advantage grew as high as 11 points on two occasions during the third quarter.
The early deficits, which have been a common theme for McDowell this season, continued on Friday night. However, the game was far from over going down the stretch. The Lady Titans outscored Erwin 12-6 in the final stanza and once again found themselves in a position to steal a victory.
Down 48-41 with 3:18 left, the team went to work as they had to abandon their half-court trap and went full-court defensively. And for a bit it appeared that McDowell would be able to pull off a repeat of Wednesday night’s home win against Mitchell.
The press was effective, as it forced Erwin into playing a faster tempo than their liking. Faith Laws started with the late flurry with a pump fake and lay-in at the 2:57 mark.
Then, after a stop, Tayla Carson was fouled on a transition play and made the front end of the two-shot foul, trimming the deficit to 48-44 with 2:21 left. Laws added another drive and layup at the 46-second mark, and then, after McDowell forced an Erwin turnover, Laws drained a deep 3 from the wing, tying the game at 49 with 24 seconds left.
After a timeout the McDowell pressure again forced the Lady Warriors into a turnover, giving the Lady Titans possession with 15 seconds left.
With a chance to take the lead, Carson’s shot on a drive attempt came up short and Alivia O’Connor came up with the rebound and was fouled. O’Connor made what turned out to be a game-winning free throw with six seconds on the first of a two-shot bonus. She missed the second, and Peyton McPeters grabbed the rebound and got the ball up to Kensly Stewart, who missed on a shot attempt from the wing as time expired.
Stewart (8 steals, 3 assists, 3 rebounds) finished with 13 points, while Laws (3 rebounds) and freshman guard Sage Young added 10 points each.
Carson had nine points, three steals and three rebounds. McPeters (4 assists, 3 steals) scored four points and Alexis Rhymer chipped in with three points.
Cecilee Silver scored a game-high 19, and Jeanette Grainger’s 10 points gave the Lady Warriors a pair in double figures.
McDowell will return home on Tuesday, hosting A.C. Reynolds.