HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lady Titans drop a close one to South Caldwell

  • Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans put together a gutsy effort and nearly erased a two-set deficit before eventually falling to South Caldwell by a 3-2 margin Wednesday.

The Lady Spartans had control of the match early, winning the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-20.

McDowell (0-2) fought back and showed some resilience, winning the third set 26-24, and a lengthy fourth set by a 25-22 margin.

Sophomore Miranda Wall (6 kills) delivered the parting shot in each set. The fourth was played at a slow pace as the Lady Spartans were deducted points on two separate occasions due to illegal substitutions.

However, in the final game, South Caldwell scored five of the first six points of the set and held off the Lady Titans 15-12 to survive.

Several McDowell players contributed in this close battle. Sophomore Kensly Stewart added five kills and three blocks. Alyssa Carter, Abby Wyatt and Arianna Bah (2 blocks) finished with three kills apiece.

Sage Patterson, Gracie Rice (14 digs) and Clara McCartha chipped in with two kills apiece.

Addy Staton (17 digs, 6 assists), Kinsley McKinney (2 blocks) and Addie Brown (39 digs, 4 assists, 1 ace) finished with a kill apiece.

Seniors Kennedy Dobson and Emily Crisp combined for 27 digs in the match.

McDowell hosted T.C. Roberson Thursday in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener. Results were not available at press time.

