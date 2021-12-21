Lady Titans' defense suffocating in win over Patriots

It was still even at 23-all with five minutes left in the third, but McDowell went on an 11-2 run that gave the Lady Titans control. McPeters scored six during the rally, included a conventional three-point play. Stewart added three points and Tayla Carson a bucket.

McPeters’ free throw with 1:16 to go in the third capped the spurt and made it 34-25.

McDowell led 37-29 after three, and Faith Laws buried a 3-pointer off a McPeters assist on the first possession of the fourth quarter to stretch it to 40-29. The lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.

McDowell was 8-of-17 (47%) from the floor in the third quarter, which offset an 18% showing in the other three periods combined. The Lady Titans also squandered plenty of chances at the line, making just 9 of 22 free throws.

Still, it was enough against Madison, which got 18 of its 34 points from senior guard Leah Sawyer, who made 4-of-7 from deep. Only one other Madison player made as many as two shots.