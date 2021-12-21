Lady Titans' defense suffocating in win over Patriots

The McDowell Lady Titans’ offense was anything but efficient Monday night, but their defense was so good, it didn’t have to be.
McDowell (3-2), behind a smothering defensive effort, handled the Madison Patriots 46-34 in non-conference action at Titan Gym.
Madison (1-6) turned it over 28 times against McDowell’s pressure defense, and shot just 31% from the field. The Lady Titans shot it poorly also, but heated up in a 22-14 third quarter that gave them breathing room in a game that was tied at halftime.
Freshman point guard Kensly Stewart led the way with 16 points, and was one of two Lady Titans — along with reserve post Brooklyn Thompson (9 rebounds) — who came up with five steals. Wing Peyton McPeters scored 11 of her 13 in the pivotal third period, and added eight rebounds and three steals.
“I thought we played really well defensively, which has kind of been our M.O.,” said McDowell head coach Zack McCartha, whose team has struggled to find practice time amid COVID-19 quarantines. “We play really hard on defense, especially half-court defense. The girls are working hard. They’re committed and bought in defensively. We just have to continue getting better on the offensive end.”
Neither team was very good on offense in the first half. The two clubs combined for more than twice as many turnovers (22) as field goals (10) and the game was tied at 15-15 at the break.
It was still even at 23-all with five minutes left in the third, but McDowell went on an 11-2 run that gave the Lady Titans control. McPeters scored six during the rally, included a conventional three-point play. Stewart added three points and Tayla Carson a bucket.
McPeters’ free throw with 1:16 to go in the third capped the spurt and made it 34-25.
McDowell led 37-29 after three, and Faith Laws buried a 3-pointer off a McPeters assist on the first possession of the fourth quarter to stretch it to 40-29. The lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.
McDowell was 8-of-17 (47%) from the floor in the third quarter, which offset an 18% showing in the other three periods combined. The Lady Titans also squandered plenty of chances at the line, making just 9 of 22 free throws.
Still, it was enough against Madison, which got 18 of its 34 points from senior guard Leah Sawyer, who made 4-of-7 from deep. Only one other Madison player made as many as two shots.
“(In the third quarter) We got under control and ran our offense, and got good shots,” said McCartha. “That’s the key. We’ve got some girls that are capable of making shots when we get good shots – shots that we can make. But we have to get under control and get into our offense to do that, and I thought we did that in the third quarter.”
McDowell was on the road at Watauga in non-conference action Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans were to have played at Asheville on Thursday, but that game was postponed because of a positive COVID test for a Cougars player.
Madison (34) Leah Sawyer 7-13 0-0 18, Sarah Ball 2-8 0-0 4, Laci Buckner 0-4 0-1 0, Ashley Brown 1-2 3-6 5, Kylee Ball 1-5 0-0 2, Brenna Lounsbury 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Ballard 0-2 0-0 0, McKenzie Price 0-1 1-2 1, Jadelyn Frasure 1-3 2-2 4. Totals: 12-39 6-11 34.
McDowell (46) Peyton McPeters 4-14 4-11 13, Emma England 1-3 0-2 2, Tayla Carson 2-8 3-4 7, Faith Laws 1-9 1-2 4, Kensly Stewart 6-15 1-2 16, Abby Wyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Sage Young 0-4 0-0 0, Abby McMahan 2-4 0-0 4, Brooklyn Thompson 0-3 0-1 0, Kaylin Darveaux 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Dobson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-62 9-22 46.
Madison 10 05 14 05 – 34
McDowell 09 06 22 09 – 46
Rebounds: Madison (32) McDowell (43) Rebound leaders: Mad. (S. Ball 8) MHS (McMahan, Thompson 9, McPeters 8) 3-point goals: Mad. (4-13) MHS (5-22) Mad. (Sawyer 4-7. S. Ball 0-2, Buckner, Lounsbury, Ballard, Price 0-1) MHS (Stewart 3-4, Laws 1-8, McPeters 1-4, Young 0-2, Carson 0-4) MHS assist leaders: (Laws 3) MHS steals leaders: (Stewart, Thompson 5) Turnovers: Mad. (24) MHS (10)
