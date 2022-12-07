Lady Titans crush Mountaineers with yet another defensive gem

When you force your opponent into turning the ball over twice as many times as it shoots, you’re going to win every single time.

That’s exactly what the McDowell Lady Titans did in their 56-12 win over the Tuscola Mountaineers at Titan Gym on Tuesday. McDowell (6-0) used its relentless pressure defense to turn Tuscola over 40 times while limiting the Mountaineers to just 3-of-18 shooting from the field. McDowell made 29 steals, turning many of them into easy baskets.

The Lady Titans used a 40-1 stretch in the middle of the game to pull away, and invoked the 40-point, running-clock mercy rule for the fourth time in six outings.

Tuscola (0-6) actually tied the game at 3-3 early on, but McDowell scored 40 of the game’s next 41 points, and by the time Kaylin Darveaux knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:15 to play in the third quarter, the Lady Titans owned a 43-4 advantage.

Karlie Kemper’s 3-pointer at the 2:40 mark of the third made it 49-8, and the clock ran the rest of the way.

Only one Lady Titan scored in double figures, but, as it has all season, McDowell got solid contributions from every single player.

Sophomore guard Kensly Stewart (4 steals) led the way with 14 points, eight of them coming in a first quarter that saw McDowell built a 16-3 lead.

Freshman Kimora Stewart (7 rebounds, 5 steals) chipped in six points. Guard Emma Washburn, making her first start of the season, also tossed in six. Senior forward Emma England saw her first action of the year after returning from the injured list and scored four points and had a pair of thefts.

In all, 11 Lady Titans scored and 11 had at least one steal.

McDowell didn’t shoot it particularly well from the perimeter against Tuscola’s zone, going just 6-of-35 from 3-point range. But the Lady Titans more than made up for it by grabbing the rebound on many of their misses. McDowell had as many offensive rebounds (26) as Tuscola had total rebounds.

The Lady Titans finished 19-of-68 from the field and had an even 50 more shot attempts than their opponent.

McDowell looks for win No. 7 Friday at home against R-S Central (5 p.m. JV boys start). The Lady Titans beat Central 60-10 in the previous meeting between the two, and held the Hilltoppers without a field goal for the first 29:56 of the 32-minute game.

Tuscola (12) Madi Conard 0-2 1-2 1, Samyrah Benson 1-3 0-0 3, Ashley Diaz 0-0 0-0 0, Cecelia Morgan 2-5 0-0 6, Karsen Cherry 0-2 0-0 0, Taryn Estes 2-5 0-0 6, Avery Arrington 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Stepp 0-1 0-1 0, Jada Roundy 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 3-18 3-7 12.

McDowell (56) Peyton McPeters 1-6 1-2 3, Faith Laws 1-2 0-0 3, Kensly Stewart 6-15 0-0 14, Sage Young 1-5 0-0 2, Emma Washburn 2-5 0-0 6, Brooklyn Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylin Darveaux 0-4 4-4 4, Kimora Stewart 1-4 4-6 6, Clara McCartha 0-3 0-0 0, Kensley McKinney 2-5 1-7 5, Karlie Kemper 2-8 0-0 5, Kierstin Kemper 1-6 2-2 4, Abby McMahan 0-2 0-0 0, Emma England 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 19-68 12-21 56.

Tuscola 03 01 04 04 – 12

McDowell 16 15 18 07 – 56

Rebounds: THS (26) MHS (37) Rebound leaders: THS (Cherry 10) MHS (Ki. Stewart 7) 3-point goals: THS (3-8) MHS (6-35) THS (Benson 1-3, Morgan 2-4, Cherry 0-1) MHS (Ke. Stewart 2-8, Young, Darveaux, McCartha 0-3, Laws 1-2, McPeters 0-4, Washburn 2-5, McKinney, Ki. Kemper 0-1, Ka. Kemper 1-5) MHS assist leaders: (Young, Laws, McPeters, Ka. Kemper 2) MHS steals leaders: (Ki. Stewart 5, Ke. Stewart, Young, McKinney 4) Turnovers: THS (40) MHS (8)

