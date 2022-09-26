Lady Titans come up short against North Buncombe

The McDowell Lady Titans dropped an 8-1 decision to the North Buncombe Blackhawks last week, claiming just one singles win.

Second seed Emma Washburn defeated Alixanna Shelton 10-7, but North Buncombe (5-5- overall, 4-5 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) took the rest of them from the Lady Titans (2-6).

Kylie Handy fell 10-3 to Evelyn Merrell at the top seed. Maris Suttles lost to Kyra Sowell in a tiebreaker, 10-10 (7-2) at the third seed. Tessa Ross fell 10-4 to Olivia Shimansky at the fourth seed.

At No. 5, McKinna Young was beaten 10-4 by Anna Svetlov. Gracie Hendricks fell 10-4 to Greta Erickson at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Merrell and Olivia Spicer beat Washburn and Suttles 8-4. Shelton and Sowell teamed up for an 8-6 win over Handy and Ross. Svetlov and Erickson edged Young and Hendricks 8-6.

McDowell is on the road at Enka Tuesday and at Asheville Wednesday.