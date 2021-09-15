Lady Titans come up short against Enka

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team’s current losing streak on the hardwood was extended to five matches on Tuesday in a three-game loss to the Enka Sugar Jets at Titan Gymnasium.

McDowell (0-5 overall, 0-3 The Mountain 3A/4A) has won just two of 17 games played so far in the first five contests and neither of those two have come early in the match.

That trend appeared about to break on Tuesday as the Lady Tians fought hard, taking a 23-22 lead late in the first set. However, the Sugar Jets broke McDowell’s serve and took three straight points to escape the first with a 25-23 win.

That late rally catapulted Enka (6-3, 2-1) to a dominant 25-10 second game. And in the third, McDowell tried to put together a late run before being held off 25-20.

For the second night in a row the Lady Titans struggled in getting their offense in a position to attack. Abby Wyatt recorded a team-high four kills. Mollie Gossett added two kills. Addie Brown (9 digs), Kelsy McPeters (6 digs, 6 blocks), Hunter Wiseman, Gracie Rice and Aubrey Harris finished with one kill apiece.

The team also struggled on the back line as well. Saige Patterson had 10 digs in the match and Katie Davis recorded a team-high three assists.

McDowell will take to the road Thursday, visiting Asheville (6 p.m. varsity start). The next home match will be Monday against Draughn.