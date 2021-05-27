Lady Titans come up short against Cougars

The McDowell Lady Titans duo of Madi Smith and Paige Shaw has been solid in doubles play all season, and Wednesday, the two kept McDowell from being shut out by Alexander Central.

The Lady Titans (2-6 overall, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won the top seed doubles match, but that was all as the Cougars (5-4, 3-1) won 8-1.

Smith and Shaw defeated Hannah Maltba and MacKenzie Harper 8-2.

In singles play, Maltba defeated Smith 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 1 seed. Shaw fell to Carolina Wills 6-2, 4-2 at the second seed. Third seed Mary Grace Smith lost Harper 6-0, 6-1.

Kylie Handy fell to Faith Zirkle 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4. At No. 5, Claire Surphlis was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by Cassidy Caskaddon. Tessa Ross lost to Emmy Rogers 6-4, 6-0 at the sixth seed.

In the other doubles matches, Mary Grace Smith and Surphlis fell to Wills and Caskaddon 8-1. Avaughni Thomas and McKinna Young lost to Zirkle and Brianna Abernathy 8-0.

McDowell wraps up its regular-season schedule next week. The Lady Titans travel to Freedom next Wednesday and to Hickory on Thursday.