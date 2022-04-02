Lady Titans can't keep pace with Enka

The McDowell Lady Titans soccer team scored a couple of goals but couldn’t keep the Enka Sugar Jets out of the net in a 5-2 loss Wednesday.

The Lady Titans (0-8 overall, 0-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) played nonconference foe R-S Central Friday night, but results were not available at press time.

Enka scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes and held a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Sugar Jets added another pair of scores early in the second half to take a commanding lead, but the Lady Titans fought back.

McDowell scored twice in the final 20 minutes. Jennifer Garcia found the net twice, with those goals coming on assists from Yamilet Otero and Marissa Miller (2 assists).

Enka added a late score on a controversial call that resulted in a penalty kick.

The Lady Titans are on the road for conference matches at Asheville Monday and Erwin Wednesday.