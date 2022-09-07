Lady Titans can't keep pace with Cougars

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team ran into an outstanding Asheville Cougars squad Tuesday and dropped a 9-0 decision in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play.
McDowell (1-3) dropped all six singles matches and all three doubles contests to the Cougars (3-0).
Kylie Handy fell to Abby Summerlin 10-3 at the top seed. At No. 2, Emma Washburn lost 10-0 to Heidi Goebel. Tessa Ross was defeated 10-1 by Rosie Levine at the third seed.
At No. 4, Maris Suttles fell 10-1 to Charlotte Spears. McKinna Young lost 10-2 to Davies Summerlin at the fifth seed. Gracie Hendricks lost 10-0 to Charlotte Goebel at No. 6.
Both teams used the doubles matches to get their younger players some court time.
In doubles, Allie Hartman and Hannah Killough fell 8-0 to Alastair MacMillan and Eva Libertore. Karlie Kemper and Sage Young dropped an 8-4 decision to Kate Hackett and Josie McClinton. Kiersten Kemper and Savannah Shelton fell 8-0 to Kate Moore and Macy Adylette.
McDowell hosts Erwin today (4 p.m.).