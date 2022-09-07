 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Titans can't keep pace with Cougars

  • Updated
090822-mmn-sports-mhs-tennisp1.jpg

McDowell No. 1 seed Kylie Handy hits a backhand shot. The Lady Titans fell to Asheville 9-0 Tuesday.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team ran into an outstanding Asheville Cougars squad Tuesday and dropped a 9-0 decision in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play.

McDowell (1-3) dropped all six singles matches and all three doubles contests to the Cougars (3-0).

Kylie Handy fell to Abby Summerlin 10-3 at the top seed. At No. 2, Emma Washburn lost 10-0 to Heidi Goebel. Tessa Ross was defeated 10-1 by Rosie Levine at the third seed.

090822-mmn-sports-mhs-tennisp2.jpg

The Lady Titans' Tessa Ross hits a shot during a recent match.

At No. 4, Maris Suttles fell 10-1 to Charlotte Spears. McKinna Young lost 10-2 to Davies Summerlin at the fifth seed. Gracie Hendricks lost 10-0 to Charlotte Goebel at No. 6.

Both teams used the doubles matches to get their younger players some court time.

In doubles, Allie Hartman and Hannah Killough fell 8-0 to Alastair MacMillan and Eva Libertore. Karlie Kemper and Sage Young dropped an 8-4 decision to Kate Hackett and Josie McClinton. Kiersten Kemper and Savannah Shelton fell 8-0 to Kate Moore and Macy Adylette.

McDowell hosts Erwin today (4 p.m.).

