Lady Titans can't keep pace with Asheville
  • Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to the perennially solid Asheville Cougars on Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.

McDowell (0-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) couldn’t get anything going in any match, getting shut out in four of the six singles matches.

Top seed Jaiden Bluth defeated McDowell’s Claire Surphlis 6-2, 6-0. Abbie Summerlin blanked Tessa Swepson 6-0, 6-0 at the second seed. At No. 3, Heidi Goebel shut out Maris Suttles 6-0, 6-0.

Rose Levine beat Emma Washburn 6-0, 6-1 at the fourth seed. At No. 5, Cabell MacMillan defeated Stella White 6-0, 6-0. Ashley Armstrong beat Kierlan Kelley 6-0, 6-0 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Bluth and Levine blanked Surphlis and Swepson 8-0. Goebel and Lola Lee beat Suttles and Washburn 8-1. Wiley Poss and Davies Summerlin beat White and Kelley 8-1.

The Lady Titans host Erwin in conference play today (Thursday).

