Lady Titans can't hold late lead in loss to Rams

The McDowell Lady Titans finished out the 2021-22 regular season on Saturday with a valiant effort in a 57-45 loss to the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams at Titan Gym.

Saturday’s makeup game concluded a wild finish to the regular season in which the Lady Titans have played seven league games over a stretch of 11 days due to winter weather and COVID cancellations from earlier in the season. McDowell, while taking just one contest out of that series, has played well enough to be in a position to have won a couple more.

The finale evolved similarly to Friday night’s 57-45 loss at A.C. Reynolds. McDowell held a brief lead of one point in the fourth quarter and was tied at 36-36 with 7:04 left.

Unfortunately, the end result turned out the same as well. The Lady Rams forced turnovers on three straight trips down the court and scored the next eight points in a 90-second span, giving them the lead for good. Overall in the fourth Roberson eclipsed McDowell by a 21-11 margin.

Riley Waites and Tymber Thompson scored 16 points each and Ryann Hernandez added 13 points to account for the bulk of the Lady Rams offensive production.