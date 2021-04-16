 Skip to main content
Lady Titans' Boyce signs with Caldwell
  • Updated
McDowell Lady Titans senior Naliyah Boyce, second from right, signed to play basketball at Caldwell Community College last Friday. Seated with her are, from left, her sister, Gianah Rometti, her mother, Kameshya Swepson, and her father, Shawn Boyce. In back are Lady Titans head coach Jennifer Kinninger and MHS Athletics Director Joe Cash.

 Dan Crawley/

McDowell Lady Titans senior Naliyah Boyce secured her basketball future last week, signing with Caldwell Community College on Friday afternoon.

A three-year varsity player, All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and All-District selection, Boyce was the centerpiece in the paint for McDowell during the 2020-21 COVID-19-shortened season, leading the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game and rebounding with 11.8 per outing. Boyce had double-doubles in six of the nine games played this past winter, including four contests with at least 22 points and 14 boards.

Her development over the past four years is no surprise to head coach Jennifer Kinninger.

“Naliyah has been such a hard worker the past four years and what she has done for our program has given her this opportunity,” said Kinninger. “But as much of a leader as she is on the court, it’s what she has done as a person off the court that means even more. Naliyah is such a great woman. We are all proud and we look forward to rooting for her as she moves on.”

Boyce decided on the local JUCO program over some offers made by Montreat and Mars Hill.

“I wanted to be fairly close to home and all my offers provided that,” she said. “But when it comes down to financials, I felt Caldwell was the best option for me right now.”

Holding a current 3.2 GPA, Boyce will enter Caldwell with the hopes of ultimately attaining a degree in physical therapy at another school. But right now, while building up her resume, she can contribute for the Cobras women’s basketball team. The program, coached by Anderson Bynum, finished up the 2020-21 campaign last month.

