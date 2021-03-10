Lady Titans' Boyce named All-District

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released the All-District Teams on Tuesday, and McDowell High senior Naliyah Boyce represents the McDowell Lady Titans as a District 10 third-team selection.

Boyce, a three-year varsity player who earned All-Northwestern 3A/4A honors as senior, was the centerpiece in the paint for McDowell during the 2020-21 season leading the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game and rebounding with 11.3 per outing. Boyce had double-doubles six times for the 3-6 Lady Titans, including four games with at least 22 points and 14 boards.

She also led the team in field goal percentage (50%) and free throw percentage (77%).

Boyce is one of three Northwestern Conference players to receive awards for District 10 schools. Hickory wing Finley Lefevers and Freedom guard Danisha Hemphill were both All-District second-team selections.

State 2A champion Shelby was heavily represented this year as three Golden Lions were first team selections. Sophomore Maraja Pass was named District 10 Player of the Year and sisters Kate and Ally Hollifield joined pass on the first team. Bunker Hill senior Addison Wray and Kings Mountain junior Saniya Wilson rounded out the first team and Shelby head coach Scooter Lawrence was named Coach of the Year.