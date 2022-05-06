Lady Titans 4th in conference track championships

The McDowell Lady Titans placed fourth and the Titans seventh in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference track and field championships Wednesday at North Buncombe.

McDowell’s girls scored 73 points to place behind Asheville (214.5), A.C. Reynolds (204.5) and North Buncombe (113). T.C. Roberson (30.5), Enka (26) and Erwin (19) rounded out the field.

The Titans put up 22 points. A.C. Reynolds (228) won the title and was followed by Asheville (154), Roberson (142), Enka (56), North Buncombe (55), Erwin (35) and McDowell.

The Lady Titans’ best individual finish came in the 300-meter hurdles, where Kaylin Darveaux ran a 52.63 to place second.

Piper West placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with an 18.35. The 4X100 relay also took third with a time of 52.57.

Ara Taylor was fourth in the shot put with a 31-01.75. Anna Carroll took fourth in the discus with a 95-01.5.

Carroll also captured fifth in the shot put with a 30-10.75. Kelsey McPeters placed fifth in the discus with a 90-06. Claudia Taylor was fifth in both the triple jump (31-01) and long jump (14-10), and Tatum Garrett was fifth in the 100 meters (13.52).

For the Titans, Tyler Clontz placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:06.4.

The West Regional is set for next Friday at Olympic.