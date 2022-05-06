 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Titans 4th in conference track championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady Titans 4th in conference track championships

McDowell's Claudia Taylor sprints down the runway on the long jump during a recent meet. McDowell's girls placed fourth in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference championships.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans placed fourth and the Titans seventh in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference track and field championships Wednesday at North Buncombe.

McDowell’s girls scored 73 points to place behind Asheville (214.5), A.C. Reynolds (204.5) and North Buncombe (113). T.C. Roberson (30.5), Enka (26) and Erwin (19) rounded out the field.

The Titans put up 22 points. A.C. Reynolds (228) won the title and was followed by Asheville (154), Roberson (142), Enka (56), North Buncombe (55), Erwin (35) and McDowell.

The Lady Titans’ best individual finish came in the 300-meter hurdles, where Kaylin Darveaux ran a 52.63 to place second.

Piper West placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with an 18.35. The 4X100 relay also took third with a time of 52.57.

Ara Taylor was fourth in the shot put with a 31-01.75. Anna Carroll took fourth in the discus with a 95-01.5.

Carroll also captured fifth in the shot put with a 30-10.75. Kelsey McPeters placed fifth in the discus with a 90-06. Claudia Taylor was fifth in both the triple jump (31-01) and long jump (14-10), and Tatum Garrett was fifth in the 100 meters (13.52).

People are also reading…

For the Titans, Tyler Clontz placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:06.4.

The West Regional is set for next Friday at Olympic.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him. Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another. Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's currently on Cleveland's roster as the Browns try to work out a trade. 

2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend. The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany