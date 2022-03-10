Lady Titans 3rd in season-opening track meet

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans track teams opened their 2022 season in a six-school meet at A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday, with the Lady Titans placing third and the Titans fifth.

McDowell’s girls scored 72.5 points to finish behind A.C. Reynolds (130) and North Buncombe (79.5). Tuscola (67), Carolina Day School (36) and Mountain Heritage (20) rounded out the field.

In the boys’ meet, Reynolds won with 189 points and was followed by North Buncombe (71.5), Tuscola (69.5), Mountain Heritage (53), the Titans (34.5) and Carolina Day (31.5)

The Lady Titans had one first-place and four second-place finishes.

Peyton Arrowood ran the 100 meters in 13.7 seconds to capture first place.

Kaylin Darveaux was second in the 400 meters with a time 1:10.5. Anna Carroll was second in the shot put with a throw of 28-6.5. Jamaya Sanders took second in the high jump with a leap of 4-8. Claudia Taylor placed second in the pole vault with a 7-6.

Piper West placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. Fourth-place finishers for the Lady Titans included Ara Taylor in the shot put and Eva Pool in the high jump.