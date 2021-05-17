Lady Titans 2nd, Titans 3rd in track meet

The McDowell High track team hosted its first meet of the season last week, with the Lady Titans taking second place and the Titans third among the four teams who competed.

The Lady Titans finished with 55 points, placing behind non-conference opponent R-S Central (61). Northwestern 3A/4A teams Freedom (47) and Hickory (25) rounded out the scoring.

The Titans scored 52 points to finish just behind second-place Freedom (53). R-S Central won with 94 points. Hickory (42) placed fourth.

The Lady Titans’ only individual first-place finish came in the pole vault when Claudia Taylor leaped 7 feet. Two Lady Titans recorded second-place finishes, including Anna Carroll in the discus (86-04) and Peyton Arrowood in the 100-meters (13.4). The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams took first place.

Placing third for the Lady Titans were Kelsey McPeters in the discus, Selena Vargas in the triple jump, Jamaya Sanders in the high jump, Piper West in the 100-meter hurdles and Arrowood in the 200-meters.

Finishing fourth for the McDowell girls were Ara Taylor in the shot put, Vargas in the long jump, Taylor in the triple jump and Sanders in the 100- and 200-meters.