Lady Titans 1st, Titans 2nd at home track meet

The McDowell Lady Titans finished first and the Titans second in a four-team, nonconference track meet Wednesday at Titan Stadium.

McDowell’s girls scored 92 points to finish ahead of Avery (54), Draughn (22) and Mitchell (13). The Titans scored 79 points and placed second behind Avery (102). Draughn (38) and Mitchell (21) rounded out the field.

The Lady Titans were buoyed by nine first-place finishes, and took the top four spots in both of the throwing events.

Piper West won both the 100-meter hurdles (18.2) and the 100 meters (12.9). Ara Taylor won the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 1 inch. Anna Carroll captured first in the discus with a throw of 91-07. Selena Vargas won the triple jump with a 28-03. Jamaya Sanders took first in the high jump with a leap of 4-06. Jayden Ledbetter won the 200 in 27.6. The 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams also took first place.

Second-place finishers for the Lady Titans were Cameran Young (shot put), Kelsey McPeters (discus), Vargas (long jump), Eva Pool (high jump), the 4x200 relay team and Kaylin Darveaux (300 hurdles).

Taking third were Carroll (shot put), Taylor (discus) and Tatum Garrett (100 meters).

Fourth-place finishers were Kelsey McPeters (shot put), Leia Farr (discus), Ledbetter (100 meters) and Pool (200 meters). Placing fifth was Cassidy Harper (long jump).

The Titans recorded six first-place finishes. Jake Marsh swept the throws, winning the shot put with a 40-03 and the discus with a 123-05. Jackson Marsh won the high jump with a 5-04. Josh Ellis captured the 100 meters with an 11.4. Tyler Clontz won the 800 meters in 2:10.3. The 4x800-meter relay team took first with a 9:54.

Second-place finishers for the Titans were Dom Twitty (long jump), Jackson Marsh (100 meters), the 4x100 relay team and the 4x400 relay team.

Taking third place for the Titans were Jonathan Hall (shot put), Hayden Haynes (discus), Twitty (high jump), the 4x200 relay team, Chamberland Anderson (800 meters) and Matthew Kirkpatrick (3200 meters).

Fourth-place finishers were Shawn Wild (discus), James Boggs (long jump), Joseph Gonzalez (800 meters) and Michael Marsh (200 meters). Placing fifth were Haynes (shot put), Colby Carr (discus) and Kirkpatrick (1600 meters).

Next up for McDowell is The Mountain 3A/4A Conference championship meet, set for next Wednesday at North Buncombe.