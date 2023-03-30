The McDowell Lady Titans finish off a successful week of conference play at home Thursday afternoon beating the Erwin High Lady Warriors 11-1 in five innings.

Thursday’s outcome was the second mercy rule victory of the week. On Tuesday, the Lady Titans blanked Asheville 15-0. Thursday’s victory also keeps McDowell (8-4, 4-1) a game back of Enka (8-0, 5-0) at the top of the Mountain Athletic Conference standings. The Lady Titans have one game left in the first half of the league’s round robin schedule.

McDowell did it on both sides of the ball, collecting 12 hits against Erwin pitching, three of those for extra bases. That plus a strong effort on the bump from freshmen Kinsley McKinney made for an early finish.

“I thought we had a really good approach offensively. Their (Erwin) pitcher generally throws at a slower speed and its easy to get out in front,” said McDowell coach Catriona Young. “But we held back and was focused at the plate.”

McKinney allowed one run on five hits and five strikeouts in five innings pitched. McKinney, who has been prone to allowing walks at times this season, didn’t walk any Lady Warriors in the victory.

“She’s getting better every day and tonight it was good to see her not allow any walks. She pounded the strike zone and let the defense work when it was needed,” added Young.

McDowell played a lot of small ball in the first inning. Sage Young (3-for-4, RBI) reached on a bunt single and Emma Washburn (2-for-2, 2B, BB) added another bunt single, Young made third on the play and then a throwing error from first base over to third allow both Young and Washburn to round the bases putting the Lady Titans ahead 2-0.

Abby Wyatt (3-for-3, 2 RBI’s) continued the inning with a single. Wyatt then stole second with one out and scored to make it 3-0 on an RBI hit by Miranda Wall (2-for-3, 3 RBI’s) to shallow left. After a base hit from Maris Suttles, a deep sacrifice fly by Addie Station extended the McDowell lead to 4-0.

The Lady Titans added one more run in the second, four runs in the fourth and two fifth-inning runs to force the mercy rule.

Wyatt’s RBI hit in the second accounted for the fifth run of the game. In the fourth Lilly Williams tripled to left and was driven in with a sacrifice fly by Kirsten Kemper. Miranda Wall doubled in two later in the fourth.

Erwin’s lone run came in the fifth with the help of a passed ball on a strikeout and then a throwing error allowed hitter Mya Phelan to come around and score from first. That turned out to be the lone blemish in what was a solid effort all around for McDowell.

In the next half inning, pinch hitter Hannah Killough was hit by a pitch and Kemper was walked. Young and Wyatt then slapped a pair of bunt hits through the infield scoring both of those runs and ending the game.

With both Buncombe and McDowell counties on spring break, league play will take next week off but the team will go on a long trip to Southern Alamance to play in a tournament starting next Friday against East Rowan (4:30 p.m. start).