Lady Titan netters fall to South Caldwell

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team won singles matches at the top two seeds, but dropped a 6-3 decision to the South Caldwell Spartans Monday on the road.

Top seed Madi Smith handled Gracie Neff 6-1, 6-3, and second seed Paige Shaw defeated Zarina Villacorte 6-4, 6-2. Smith and Shaw teamed up to give the Lady Titans their only other win when they beat Neff and Gwyneth Frye 6-1 in doubles.

But South Caldwell won the rest of the matches. Frye beat Mary Grace Smith 6-2, 6-2 at the third seed. At No. 4, Aislinn Chapman defeated Kylie Handy 6-3, 6-0. Abby Mastrovito topped Claire Surphlis 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5. At the sixth seed, Victoria Villacorte beat Tessa Ross 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Zarina and Victoria Villacorte beat Mary Grace Smith and Ross 6-1. Hayley Hartley and Georgia Reichling defeated Avaughni Thomas and McKinna Young 6-1.

McDowell hosts Watauga today (Tuesday) and Alexander Central Wednesday.