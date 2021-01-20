Lady Titan JVs too much for South Caldwell

The McDowell Lady Titans, in their 2021 home debut, used a strong second half to beat the South Caldwell Lady Spartans 50-31.

McDowell (1-1) jumped to a 9-5 lead after one period and gradually built its margin throughout the rest of the night. The Lady Titans owned a 27-14 halftime lead and expanded it to as many as 18 points in the second half.

A total of 11 McDowell players scored in the victory with Kierstin Kemper leading the way with 11 points off the bench. Emma Carroll (3 rebounds) added eight points and Autumn Slone (3 assists) had six points.

Alexis Rhymer and Karlie Kemper (4 rebounds, 3 assists) scored five points each, Abby Wyatt (3 rebounds) netted four points and Emma Washburn finished with three points.

Kaylin Darveaux, Kennedy Dobson, Emily Alfaro (three rebounds) and Aziyah Burgin scored two points apiece.