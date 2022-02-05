Lady Titan JVs cruise; Titans win a tough one

McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams were successful Friday in a jayvee sweep against Asheville High School.

McDowell 49,

Asheville 7 (girls)In junior varsity girls action, the McDowell Lady Titans for the second time this season ran away with a lopsided victory, 49-7 against the Asheville Lady Cougars.

Eight different McDowell (10-3 overall, 6-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) players scored in the blowout.

Kierstin Kemper led the way with 13 points. Miranda Wall added nine points and Karlie Kemper scored seven points.

Sara Cox netted six points off the bench. Emma Washburn had five points.

Alyssa Carter scored four points and Alexa Cardenas along with Maris Suttles had two points each.

McDowell 44, Asheville 41 (boys) It was a little too close for comfort, but the McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team gutted out a 44-41 win at home against Asheville.