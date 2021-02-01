Lady Titan jayvees steamroll Hickory

HICKORY — The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity basketball team cruised with a 49-13 win at Hickory on Saturday morning.
The contest reached the 40-point plateau early in the fourth quarter, which kicked in the mercy rule.
Kierstin Kemper scored eight points to lead McDowell on Saturday as a dozen players scored in the contest. Emily Alfaro chipped in with six points. Alex Rhymer added five points. Abby Wyatt, Karlie Kemper, Kaylin Darveaux, Emma Carroll and Josie Morgan scored four points apiece.
Addie Davis and Ariyana Bah had two points each and Aziyah Burgin scored one point.