Lady Titan duo headed to regional tournament
The McDowell Lady Titan doubles team of Madi Smith and Paige Shaw defeated a pair of teams from South Caldwell in the 4A portion of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament, and will play in the West Regional this Friday.

Smith and Shaw played South Caldwell’s Aislinn Chapman and Abby Mastrovito in the first round and shut them out 8-0.

Next, Smith and Shaw topped South Caldwell’s Zarina and Victoria Villacorte 8-3 in the finals. That win earned the McDowell duo a trip to the Regionals at Ardrey Kell Friday.

The Villacorte sisters reached the finals by defeating the Lady Titans’ Claire Surphlis and Kylie Handy 8-4 in the semifinals.

In singles play, the Lady Titans’ Tessa Ross fell to Graci Neff 8-1. McDowell’s Avaughni Thomas lost to Gwyneth Frye 8-1.

McDowell and South Caldwell are the only two 4A schools in the conference, and they league splits the tennis tournament into 3A and 4A portions.

