The West McDowell Lady Spartans softball had a strong hold of the Foothills Athletic Conference the entire 2023 spring season, and on Wednesday the team completed a perfect season, beating Heritage Middle School 13-7 in the championship game of the conference tournament.

The victory caps off a perfect 14-0 record in conference games this week along with two more wins that took place outside of league play. West McDowell thoroughly dominated the competition, forcing a slew of mercy-rule victories throughout the spring, but the Lady Eagles was the one team that came the closest to threatening perfection. An 8-3 win at Heritage on March 30 was the closest anyone got all season.

In the championship game, Heritage had a golden opportunity in the top of the first to jump out in front against starting pitcher K.K. Caldwell. With three singles in the frame, the Lady Eagles had the bases loaded with one out. However Caldwell was able to induce a force play off the bat of Raygen McDaniel for the second out and then a fielders choice by Rylie Hensley ended the half-inning.

That sequence turned out to be a huge tone setter for the game as West McDowell sent 12 batters to the plate in the first, scoring eight times. Presley Young was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Then a hit by Jenna Shuping and RBI-singles by Addison Ray, Payton Carter and a two-run single by Caldwell quickly made it 4-0. One more run scored when Young reached on an error in her second plate appearance, that was followed by a bases loaded walk from Shuping and two-run single by Ray to increase the lead to 8-0.

West McDowell was up by as much as 10-0 after four innings and was in a position to force another mercy-rule finish, however Heritage scratched across four runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going.

McDaniel put the Lady Eagles on the board 10-1 with an RBI hit to left. Later on in the frame, Emmalin Clark delivered a three-run double, trimming the margin to six.

The Lady Spartans answered with three insurance runs in the bottom half of the fifth to again push the margin to nine runs. Dericka Lytle ripped a two-run single to left and Ava Buchanan drove in a run with a two-out hit making it 13-4.

Heritage scored three times in the sixth but ultimately ran out of time as they were retired in order in the seventh.

Caldwell went the distance on the bump, allowing seven runs on 13 hits and four strikeouts.

West McDowell 15, Table Rock 5 (tournament semifinals)

On Tuesday afternoon, West McDowell erupted with runs in all five innings of a 15-5 win at home against Table Rock.

West scored three times in the first and second innings, five times in the third to take a commanding 11-2 lead. The Lady Spartans added a single run in the third, two more in the fourth and a single run in the fifth that kicked in the mercy rule.

The key hits in the first included an RBI single from K.K. Caldwell and a run scoring double to right by Dericka Lytle. The three runs scored in the second came on two fielding errors along an Addison Ray base hit.

The Lady Falcons got on the board in the top of the third when Caylyn Taylor singled to left, driving in a pair.

The big five-run frame for West in the bottom of the third included an RBI-double from Jaycie Carter and a two-run single by Caldwell.

Lytle was the winning pitcher on Tuesday, allowing the five runs on six hits striking out six batters and walking four.