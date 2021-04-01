Lady Spartans edge East in middle school showdown

The West McDowell Lady Spartans slid past crosstown rival East McDowell 4-3 in softball action Tuesday evening at McDowell High School.

Both teams combined for 22 hits in Tuesday’s contest.

Amelia Padgett’s two-out single into shallow center put the Lady Trojans ahead 1-0 after a half inning. West countered by tying the game on a two-out single by Miranda Wall in the bottom of the first, scoring Sage Young.

The Lady Spartans added two more in the fifth on an RBI hit from Brooklyn Farmer.

Down 3-1 after six innings, East McDowell rallied, pulling even at 3-3.

Riley Williams started the seventh with a basehit to right. Natalia Swanson reached on a bunt. Then, after a pair of fielder’s choices, Layla Presnell dropped a two-out, two-run hit into shallow right-center.

But the late rally by East was thwarted as the Lady Spartans manufactured a run in the bottom half of the seventh. Young singled and then stole second. Farmer then ripped a game-winning single back up the middle, scoring Young.

Farmer, along with the multi-hit game, took the win on the mound, allowing three runs on 10 hits, six strikeouts and a walk.

Kinsley McKinney took the loss on the mound for East McDowell in a solid effort allowing four runs on 12 hits. McKinney recorded eight strikeouts and walked one.