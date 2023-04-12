For six and a half innings the McDowell Lady Titans fought through various stages of adversity and looked as if they were going to pick up a huge road win. But, as the cliché goes, those last three outs are the hardest to get.

The A.C. Lady Rockets finally broke through at the last minute to stun McDowell late 4-3 at Mash Field.

The shocking end to Tuesday’s contest ruined several things. First it ruined a great pitching performance by freshmen Kinsley McKinney (6 1/3 IP, 4R, 7H, 7K, BB), who had allowed just one run on four hits going into that decisive frame. She, along with the defense behind her, made some great plays to get out of trouble in previous innings but they couldn’t escape trouble when it mattered most.

Secondly, the loss gives the Lady Rockets a one-game advantage on the Lady Titans in second place at the end of the first rotation through league play. With conference leader Enka being in the 3A classification, A.C. Reynolds (7-3, 5-1) also holds the advantage or the automatic playoff qualifier in the 4A classification.

McDowell (9-5, 4-2) offensively had seven hits off pitcher Bailey Payne and was able to score single runs in the second, third and fifth innings. But the Lady Titans couldn’t put together multiple big hits to lead to bigger innings.

Gracie Rice ripped a single to center with one out in the second. Then, with two outs, Hannah Killough on a first pitch looped a base hit into shallow left center scoring courtesy runner Kierstin Kemper from second to put McDowell ahead 1-0. In the next inning, a Maris Suttles two-out base hit scored Abby Wyatt for the second run of the game and then in the fifth after a leadoff triple from Wyatt, Suttles reached when a ground ball got by the Reynolds second basemen to pad the lead to 3-0.

Still ahead 3-1 and having avoided big trouble the previous two innings, the good fortune ran out on the Lady Titans. Aubrey Treadway got things started for the Lady Rockets with a leadoff double to right-center. Payne struck out and Kyndall Morman was hit by a pitch to bring the winning run to the plate.

Freshmen Trinity Poland singled to right, scoring Treadway. Kemper, who fielded the ball in right tried to throw out Treadway, which allowed Poland to take second base to put the winning run in scoring position with still one out.

After a meeting at the mound, McKinney then faced Alysa Norman who jumped on the first pitch delivering the walk-off hit to center scoring Morman and Poland easily.

Payne gutted out the victory on the bump, scattering the three runs and seven hits. She recorded nine strikeouts and walked one batter.

McDowell looks to bounce back on Thursday at T.C. Roberson (4 p.m. start)