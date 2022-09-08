Key injury: Titans without leading rusher for Avery game

So far this season, the McDowell Titans’ offense has used a variety of weapons to hurt opponents.

One of the deadliest, though, won’t play tonight.

The Titans (2-1) will be without senior running back Blake Boswell when they host the Avery Vikings (0-3) in the final nonconference outing of the season tonight (7 p.m. kickoff).

Boswell is sidelined with a foot injury and will not play. Boswell’s X-rays earlier in the week were negative, but doctors placed him in a boot out of caution. Head coach Darrell Brewer said if Boswell’s foot isn’t significantly better Monday, he’ll undergo an MRI.

Boswell leads the team in rushing, rolling up 336 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries, an average of 8.2 yards per carry. He’s coming off a 102-yard effort in last Friday’s 26-0 shutout of East Rutherford.

Sophomore Josh Ellis, who has split time with Boswell in the early going, will likely get more carries than normal tonight. Ellis has also been effective, running for 290 yards and two scores on 44 carries, an average of 6.6 per attempt.

Brewer said senior Devyn Cash, sophomore Dom Twitty and freshman Hunter Pittman will provide backup for Ellis.

All the news isn’t bad on the injury front, however. Junior starting guard and middle linebacker Colby Carr is back after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Carr will rejoin a defense that was absolutely stellar last Friday. McDowell held East Rutherford to 65 total yards and seven first downs en route to the shutout victory, their first in six years.

“I thought that was the most aggressive we have played on defense in a long time,” said Brewer. “We were aggressive all over the field and it showed. We were flying to the ball. One thing I’ve always liked to do is buy all the defense a Zero candy bar when we have a shutout, and that’s the first time I’ve gotten to do that, so that was fun. Shutouts are hard to come by now. You don’t see many of them anymore.”

A shutout tonight might be especially difficult to produce.

The Vikings are coming off a 36-27 loss to Hampton (Tenn.) last Friday, and have been outscored 99-40 in their three losses. But Brewer said Avery played much better in the second half of last week’s game.

“They had a heck of a half,” said Brewer. “For the first time all year, it looked like they were in sync.”

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 0-0 3-0 Asheville (4A) 0-0 2-1 McDowell (4A) 0-0 2-1 T.C. Roberson (4A) 0-0 2-1 Erwin (3A) 0-0 1-2 Enka (3A) 0-0 1-1 North Buncombe (3A) 0-0 0-3 Friday, Sept. 2 McDowell 26, East Rutherford 0 A.C. Reynolds 49, Alexander Central 7 Asheville 28, Brevard 0 Enka 45, Rosman 6 Tuscola 33, Erwin 12 Andrews 52, North Buncombe 6 T.C. Roberson 21, Smoky Mountain 12 Friday, Sept. 9 Avery at McDowell A.C. Reynolds at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Erwin at Brevard North Buncombe at East Henderson Friday, Sept. 16 McDowell at T.C. Roberson North Buncombe at A.C. Reynolds Asheville at North Davidson Enka at Erwin Friday, Sept. 23 A.C. Reynolds at Enka Erwin at Asheville T.C. Roberson at North Buncombe Friday, Sept. 30 North Buncombe at McDowell Asheville at A.C. Reynolds Enka at T.C. Roberson Friday, Oct. 7 McDowell at Enka A.C. Reynolds at Erwin T.C. Roberson at Asheville Friday, Oct. 14 Asheville at McDowell Enka at North Buncombe Erwin at T.C. Roberson Friday, Oct. 21 McDowell at Erwin T.C. Roberson at A.C. Reynolds North Buncombe at Asheville Enka at North Henderson Friday, Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds at McDowell Asheville at Enka Erwin at North Buncombe T.C. Roberson at Franklin Friday, Aug. 19 McDowell 39, R-S Central 36 A.C. Reynolds 37, West Forsyth 0 Asheville 26, Robbinsville 14 Mitchell 42, Erwin 19 Swain 21, North Buncombe 0 Watauga 42, T.C. Roberson 13 Friday, August 26 Mitchell 34, McDowell 16 A.C. Reynolds 45, Shelby 21 Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0 Pisgah 14, Enka 7 Erwin 56, Mountain Heritage 30 Madison 14, North Buncombe 0 T.C. Roberson 12, Ashbrook 0

That could be bad news for the Titans. One of their key returners had a big game against McDowell last year in a 36-33 McDowell win.

Senior quarterback Will Stanford (6-2, 200) has been the Vikings’ primary offensive weapon. Stanford is 36-of-80 passing for 393 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. He has run for 243 yards and three more scores, and is the team’s only ball carrier with more than 14 rushing yards on the season.

“He’s a real dual threat,” said Brewer. “He’s good with his feet and he throws the ball well. He hurt us last year running the football and made some big throws, too, so we’ve got to try and keep him hemmed in.”

Stanford was 11-of-24 passing for 200 yards and an interception against the Titans last year, and also rushed for 95 yards on 11 carries. He threw for 170 yards and a pair of scores in the Hampton loss.

Seniors receivers Elijah Holtsclaw (6-0, 190) and Latrell Baker (6-0, 190) are Stanford’s main targets. Holtsclaw has caught 11 passes for 140 yards and Baker 10 for 138.

Defensively, senior linebackers Asher Hartzog (6-1, 205), Lukas Hughes (6-1, 190) and Landon Hughes (6-2, 199) have led the way. Hartzog and Lukas Hughes lead the team in tackles with 29 apiece, and Hughes has three tackles for losses. Landon Hughes has made 23 stops, two for losses.

If the two clubs play another game like last year’s, fans in attendance will get their money’s worth — and then some.

McDowell and Avery have locked up in some dandies over the years, but last season’s meeting in Newland took the cake.

The Titans had to overcome a 33-22 deficit with three and a half minutes left and scored the game-winner with just 23 seconds remaining in a 36-33 thriller.

McDowell rolled up 457 yards of offense in that game, with Boswell going for 152 yards on 21 carries.

So far, offense hasn’t been much of a problem for the Titans. McDowell is averaging 352.3 yards per game. Boswell and Ellis have combined to run for 7.4 yards per tote.

Meanwhile, the defense has shown improvement every time it has hit the field. After giving up 36 points to R-S Central in a season-opening 39-36 victory, the Titans were markedly improved in a 34-16 loss to Mitchell in Week 2. Last week, the Titans were lights-out against the Cavs.

Defensive end Dawson Bartlett leads the way with 21 tackles, two of them for losses. Cash has made 20 stops and sophomore linebacker Hayden Haynes 19.

Against East Rutherford, nine different players had at least three stops apiece. Haynes and linebacker Cade Helms led the way with six tackles apiece. Cornerback Marshall Lamb made the Titans’ first interception and fumble recovery of the year.