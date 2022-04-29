Keeping pace: Lady Titans in 3-way tie for second in Mountain Conference

With three big conference games left, the McDowell Lady Titans cannot afford any hiccups.

McDowell did its job on the softball diamond Friday evening, beating winless Asheville 11-1 in five innings.

The victory creates a three-way tie for second place in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings. The Lady Titans (12-8 overall) along with A.C. Reynolds (10-7) and Enka (9-7) all have a 6-4 mark in league play. The conference’s 4A automatic qualifier for the state playoffs will be determined in the final week of the regular season coming up.

McDowell, while collecting just six hits as a unit, more than made up for it on the basepaths. Asheville pitcher Aaliyah Jones walked a total of 10 batters and three more were hit by pitch.

The end result was plenty of runs that crossed.

McDowell jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning.

With the score at 3-1, the Lady Titans added three more in the third, and then, a five-run fourth padded the lead to 11-1, allowing McDowell to use the 10-run rule after the Lady Cougars were retired in the top of the fifth.

Left fielder Addie Brown collected three basehits. Second baseman Maris Suttles singled and walked in three plate appearances. Logan Lilly (1-for-1, BB, HBP) and Kylie Mikula (1-for-3) also had a hit each.

Brookelyn Farmer tossed four innings, allowing a run on three hits. Farmer struck out seven and walked four.

McDowell will host Erwin for senior night on Tuesday (5 p.m.), followed by a showdown at Reynolds next Friday.

Alexander Central 13, McDowell 3 (Thursday)

The McDowell Lady Titans, in their final non-conference game of the 2022 season, fell 13-3 in five innings to Alexander Central Thursday night in Taylorsville.

For the opening frames of the game McDowell was in a dogfight on the road. The Lady Titans pushed two runs across in the top of the second to enjoy its only lead of the night at 2-0.

Alexander Central responded by tying it up in the next half-inning, followed by two more in the third.

McDowell, with a solo run in the top of the fifth, trimmed the deficit back to a single run. Unexpectedly, that turned out to be the last shot for the Lady Titans. A rough bottom of the fifth in which nine runs were scored by the Lady Cougars turned a competitive contest abruptly into a rout, kicking in the 10-run rule.

Freshman Brooklyn Farmer took the loss, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing six earned runs on nine hits and one strikeout. Abby Wyatt came on to attempt limiting the damage in the fifth, but she was tagged with four earned runs on six hits and a pair of walks in 1/3 of an inning.

McDowell mustered just three hits off Alexander Central pitcher Faith Carrigan (5 IP, 2ER, 9K, BB). Sage Young (RBI), Miranda Wall (2 RBIs) and Addie Brown had one hit apiece.