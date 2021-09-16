Keep on rolling: Titans carry momentum of come-from-behind win into conference opener

Once a diehard spread team, the Rams are now running the flex-bone, and have thrown the ball just six times all season. Quarterback Kamryn White, a 6-foot, 145-pound senior, is the leading ground gainer with 332 yards and five touchdowns on 50 attempts.

“The quarterback is greasy,” said Brewer. “He is scary. He’s one of those kids who can score any time he touches the ball. He has great feet and can change direction well. If we don’t tackle well and put a lot of hats on him, we’ll be in trouble.”

Defensively, linebackers Tyson Conner (6-2, 195) and Reno Jeter (5-10, 195) lead the way for the Rams. Conner, a senior, has 44 tackles through three games with three tackles for loss. Jeter, a sophomore, has made 39 stops, seven for losses.

For McDowell to snap is skid against the Rams, the Titans will need some big performances from reserve players, thanks to a rash of injuries.

At the top of the list is a broken finger suffered by senior offensive guard and defensive tackle James Day. Brewer said Day will miss tonight’s game and possibly a couple more. Sophomore lineman Jonathon Hall was already out with a broken hand, so the Titans are down two o-line starters since the start of the season.