Keep on rolling: Titans carry momentum of come-from-behind win into conference opener

The McDowell Titans were awfully close to entering tonight’s conference opener against the T.C. Roberson Rams with a 1-1 record instead of a shiny, 2-0 mark.
To be precise, they were 3 minutes and 38 seconds – and 11 points – away from falling to the Avery Vikings last Friday before rallying for an improbable 36-33 victory in Newland.
It took a couple of late defensive stands and two clutch touchdown drives, the second of which culminated in Gabe Marsh’s 23-yard go-ahead touchdown strike to tight end Jeremiah Ellis with 25 seconds to play, to pull off the stunner.
“The kids found a way to win the ballgame,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I don’t think I’ve ever won a game down 11 points with five minutes left. It was impressive. For the kids to not give up and keep the faith, it says a lot about their character. It speaks volumes about them. Most teams would have never come back from that.”
But the Titans did, and now, they carry that momentum into The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener against the T.C. Roberson Rams tonight (7 p.m. kickoff) at Titan Stadium.
The Titans will need a similarly inspired performance to beat the Rams (1-2), something they’ve never done in the 10 previous meetings between the two. Only one of those games, a 36-34 loss in 2014, was decided by fewer than 14 points.
It will likely take a similarly explosive offensive performance for McDowell to get the T.C. Roberson monkey off its back.
While the Titans struggled at times against Avery’s spread attack – McDowell allowed 372 yards of total offense – there was no stopping the Titans when they had the ball, at least not by the defense.
McDowell rolled up 457 yards. Marsh (24-36, 280 yards, 2 TDs) recorded the fourth-best passing game in school history, utilizing eight different receivers. Meanwhile, running back Blake Boswell had his second straight 100-yard game, going for 152 yards and two scores on 21 carries.
But McDowell – coming off a 10-day quarantine and a three-week layoff thanks to COVID-19 – hurt itself at times.
“I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot,” said Brewer. “They (Avery) never did stop us, but because of things we can control, we killed ourselves. It was kind of like playing a Week 1 game all over again. I was concerned about that, and rightfully so.
“Defensively, we knew the quarterback could throw it well, but what hurt us there was just inexperience in the secondary. I felt like at times, we had good coverage but we didn’t attack the football and just stood there and watched them catch it.”
Pass coverage may not be as big an issue this week, however.
Once a diehard spread team, the Rams are now running the flex-bone, and have thrown the ball just six times all season. Quarterback Kamryn White, a 6-foot, 145-pound senior, is the leading ground gainer with 332 yards and five touchdowns on 50 attempts.
“The quarterback is greasy,” said Brewer. “He is scary. He’s one of those kids who can score any time he touches the ball. He has great feet and can change direction well. If we don’t tackle well and put a lot of hats on him, we’ll be in trouble.”
Defensively, linebackers Tyson Conner (6-2, 195) and Reno Jeter (5-10, 195) lead the way for the Rams. Conner, a senior, has 44 tackles through three games with three tackles for loss. Jeter, a sophomore, has made 39 stops, seven for losses.
For McDowell to snap is skid against the Rams, the Titans will need some big performances from reserve players, thanks to a rash of injuries.
At the top of the list is a broken finger suffered by senior offensive guard and defensive tackle James Day. Brewer said Day will miss tonight’s game and possibly a couple more. Sophomore lineman Jonathon Hall was already out with a broken hand, so the Titans are down two o-line starters since the start of the season.
In addition, defensive back/wide receivers Jeryah Cash and Devyn Cash are also banged up. Jeryah (4 receptions, 46 yards; INT, 2 fumble recoveries) has a knee injury and is listed as a game-time decision. Devyn (13 tackles, third on the team, INT) has a separated shoulder and will not be available tonight.