Jordan, Lady Titans cruise past Watauga

With the use of their bats, the McDowell Lady Titans snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday evening, walloping the Watauga Lady Pioneers 12-0.

The two league foes squared off in what will be counted as a non-conference game. McDowell had won the previous two matchups that will count in the league standings.

After not scoring in the first two innings, the Lady Titans went to work, pushing two runs across in the third, four more in the fourth and six in the fifth, forcing the 10–run rule after Watauga was retired in the home half of the fifth.

McDowell’s lineup belted out 16 hits in the victory.

Avery Jordan went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and 4RBIs, and was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Shortstop Jessica Cannon also had three hits, two of them triples, and three runs driven in.

Abby Wyatt (two triples, RBI), Addie Brown (double, RBI), Logan Lilly (double, RBI) and Lucy Hames (double, RBI) had two hits apiece in the victory. Madi Smith and Maggie Rader finished with a hit each.

The offense helped supplement a solid out from Jordan on the mound. She tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out three and walking one batter.

McDowell returns to conference play Thursday afternoon, hosting Freedom (5 p.m. varsity start).