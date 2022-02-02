Jets pull away from Titans with big second half

CANDLER – By their standards, the Enka Jets were not clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night, but they had enough in reserve to ultimately wear down the McDowell Titans, winning 85-60 at “The Hangar.”
The Jets (18-2 overall, 7-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) kept alive their hopes of winning The Mountain 3A/4A title. Meanwhile, the Titans (8-8, 3-4) fall back to the .500 mark overall and have a one-game advantage over North Buncombe for fourth in the league. The Titans have lost two straight in league play.
McDowell battled hard for two and a half quarters and was able to stay within shouting distance due in part to a cold shooting night from the Jets on the perimeter. Enka also encountered foul trouble in the interior. Senior post Ian Clinkscales-King picked up three first-half fouls and a fourth within the first two minutes of the third quarter, and McDowell was able to make up some ground because of it.
Jeremiah Ellis drew the fourth foul with a strong basket and foul, sending Clinkscales-King to the bench with 6:33 left in the third. The Titans went on a run that trimmed the halftime deficit of 12 down to as few as five points. The Titans were in great position to draw even closer, however a sequence of plays over the next couple minutes of game time changed the course back into the favor of the Jets.
Ellis missed two free throw attempts at the 4:45 mark in the third that could have trimmed the deficit to three (43-40). Mason Lamb, on the second miss, was able to steal the ball from an Enka player but wasn’t able to score. And then, after a couple defensive stops, guard Jandon Robbins missed on an open 3-point attempt that could have made it a two-point game.
Enka finally countered with eight straight points and an 18-6 run over the course of 3:48 that ended any chance of McDowell pulling off the upset bid.
Chase Boswell broke the slump with a second-chance basket in the paint with 3:48 left in the third. It was followed by a conventional three-point play from Logan Crook 15 seconds later, and then a repeat play, this time by guard Jacob Tiller at the 3:12 mark, suddenly making it a 13-point advantage again.
Enka eventually went up 61-44 after three and never looked back as the foul trouble from Clinkscales-King was no longer a factor.
Ellis (8 rebounds) finished with 15 points and Josh Smith (8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) added 13 points. Nine other McDowell players got in the scorebook but none of them had any more than five points.
Ethan Hensley and Kaiden Compton finished with five points each. Marshall Lamb and Mason Lamb (3 rebounds, 2 assists) had four points each. Reserves Jeryah Cash, Xavier Taylor, Matthew Spivey and Robbins finished with three points apiece, and Ashton Burnette scored two points.