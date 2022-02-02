Jets pull away from Titans with big second half

CANDLER – By their standards, the Enka Jets were not clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night, but they had enough in reserve to ultimately wear down the McDowell Titans, winning 85-60 at “The Hangar.”

The Jets (18-2 overall, 7-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) kept alive their hopes of winning The Mountain 3A/4A title. Meanwhile, the Titans (8-8, 3-4) fall back to the .500 mark overall and have a one-game advantage over North Buncombe for fourth in the league. The Titans have lost two straight in league play.

McDowell battled hard for two and a half quarters and was able to stay within shouting distance due in part to a cold shooting night from the Jets on the perimeter. Enka also encountered foul trouble in the interior. Senior post Ian Clinkscales-King picked up three first-half fouls and a fourth within the first two minutes of the third quarter, and McDowell was able to make up some ground because of it.