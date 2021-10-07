Jets fly in for homecoming: McDowell looking for third straight conference win against Enka

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.

In the recent history of McDowell High football, the Titans haven’t had many games like last week’s.

The Titans (4-1 overall, 2-0 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) blitzed the North Buncombe Blackhawks from the opening kickoff, and built an insurmountable 46-7 lead at halftime en route to a 53-13 blowout victory.

That outcome stood in stark contrast to McDowell’s three other wins this season, which came by 6, 3 and 10 points respectively.

It was a nice feeling, said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer

“It felt good to win a football game the way we did,” said the third-year head coach. “It was kind of nice to be going into halftime a little relaxed. It was nice to be able to get some kids in the game who don’t normally get to play. Everybody sees your starters, but if you didn’t have those other kids, you’d be in trouble. It takes all of them to make a team, and it was good for them to get to play.”