Jets fly high from 3-point line in win over Titans

From beyond the 3-point line, the Enka Jets were soaring high on Friday night, as they came into Titan Gymnasium and snapped the McDowell Titans’ five-game winning streak by an 87-65 score.
Enka, who came into the night a game behind A.C. Reynolds in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings, bombarded McDowell with perimeter shooting. Four Jets placed in double figures and the team as a whole made a whopping 14 long-range shots on the night.
Wing Chase Boswell, with his team-high 17 points, had 14 of them in the first half. Guard Jacob Tiller added 15, Josh Williams had 13 points and post Ian Clinkscales-King had 11 points.
The firepower was enough to offset the Titans, who had four of their own in double figures, and for a half were able to keep up with Enka on the scoreboard.
McDowell trailed by just eight at the half, but it was coming out of the break when Enka outscored McDowell by a 24-11 clip that allowed things to slip away.
“We knew coming in that they were really good watching on film,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “Obviously, they are one of the best if not the best team we have seen all season. They’re very skilled and they have so many guys who can shoot it from the perimeter, and then, when you add to that the big kid inside who is sneaky good, does a little of everything and found different ways to score. We had our work cut out for us coming in.”
Guard Mason Lamb scored 17 points and corralled five rebounds to lead McDowell. Jeremiah Ellis battled inside against Enka’s frontcourt and recorded a double-double on the night with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ellis has now scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games. Jandon Robbins netted 12 points and Josh Smith (5 rebounds) finished with 10 points.
“Jeremiah stepped up and did some good things against good competition,” said Franklin. “We need to do a better job feeding the ball to him and get him some more opportunities. Josh, Mason and Jandon, our seniors, stepped up as well and made some big plays for us.”
Devyn Cash chipped in with four points late in the contest. David Olivo (5 assists), Ashton Burnette and Ethan Hensley finished with two points apiece.
McDowell falls back to the .500 mark overall at 6-6, with a 2-2 mark in league play. They are in fourth place, a game behind both the Jets and T.C. Roberson, who are each 3-1 in the league. The Titans will step back outside of conference play this week, hosting Mitchell on Wednesday to end a six game homestand. McDowell is on the road at Erwin in TMC play Friday.