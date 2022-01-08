Jets fly high from 3-point line in win over Titans

From beyond the 3-point line, the Enka Jets were soaring high on Friday night, as they came into Titan Gymnasium and snapped the McDowell Titans’ five-game winning streak by an 87-65 score.

Enka, who came into the night a game behind A.C. Reynolds in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings, bombarded McDowell with perimeter shooting. Four Jets placed in double figures and the team as a whole made a whopping 14 long-range shots on the night.

Wing Chase Boswell, with his team-high 17 points, had 14 of them in the first half. Guard Jacob Tiller added 15, Josh Williams had 13 points and post Ian Clinkscales-King had 11 points.

The firepower was enough to offset the Titans, who had four of their own in double figures, and for a half were able to keep up with Enka on the scoreboard.

McDowell trailed by just eight at the half, but it was coming out of the break when Enka outscored McDowell by a 24-11 clip that allowed things to slip away.