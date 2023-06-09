McDowell High School sophomore Jacob Davis can add some more hardware to his case as the standout for the Titans baseball team was named a member of the Region 8 All-District team by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Davis is one of nine player who made the team from across the North Carolina mountains and foothills. Joining Davis is infielder Caden Robinson from T.C. Roberson, West Henderson catcher Alex Anderson, Madison High players Ethan Tipton and Cale Ball. East Rutherford senior trio of Seth Ranta, Avery Strange and Avery Russell, along with Polk County’s Gunner Alm, round out the list.

Davis was a do-all player for an 11-11 McDowell squad in 2023, serving as the primary catcher on the team. When Davis was not catching, he was likely on the mound serving as the team’s second pitcher on the 2023 staff. Davis even played some innings at third base during the season. The best part is that Davis was pretty good at all three spots. On the mound, Davis went 3-4 on the season with a 3.42 earned run average, striking out 40 batters in 30 2/3 innings.

At the plate, the sophomore quickly established himself at the top of the lineup hitting .456 with one home run and 10 RBIs. Davis was team-best in walks (23) and runs scored (22) on the season.

The All-District and All-State awards that will be released later in the month by the NCBCA is compiled by all the coaches across the state who are members of the association.