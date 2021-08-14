 Skip to main content
It's finally time: Titans scrimmage at Watauga in preparation for Friday's season opener
The McDowell Titans scrimmaged at Watauga on Friday, and Josh Davis caught some shots of the team in action. The McDowell News will feature previews for the upcoming season this week.

