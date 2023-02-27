For local endurance runners, a new event is coming to McDowell County this weekend that hopes to catch on and become a yearly staple of running events throughout western North Carolina.

The inaugural Land and Lakes Relay will take place this Saturday featuring as many as 60 different teams that will participate in a 61-mile event. The relay produced by Asheville-based Glory Hound Events was created after a similar event, the Land and Sky Relay that went from Asheville to Cherokee, was canceled due to issues with the Blue Ridge Parkway. This eastbound edition is similar to the former event in many ways, with teams of 4-6 people participating in a simple one-day event.

“We created Land and Lakes (and Land and Sky) to be a fun, one-day outing with friends that didn’t have the commitment of some of the 200-mile relays in the area,” said race director and Glory Hound Events President Greg Duff. “Teams can start early in the morning and be back to their hotel, rental house or home on the same day, while enjoying all of the same camaraderie and adventure.”

Openings for the event remain available at this time for any local group of runners who would like to participate, at $460 per group, through Thursday.

The race begins at 5 a.m. Saturday and will consist of 12 different legs starting at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa and will take teams through Black Mountain, Old Fort, Marion and other parts of McDowell and Burke counties before reaching the finish line at Fonta Flora Brewing-Whippoorwill Farm at Lake James.

The McDowell County portion of the relay will begin along Mill Creek and Graphite Roads, passing Andrews Geyser on its way to Old Fort. Then once it loops through the middle of Old Fort, the trail will continue southeast roughly along Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road into the Sugar Hill community.

From there the relay continues along Sugar Hill Road, making its way toward the Zion Hill and Nix Creek road areas and eventually into downtown Marion. The final section locally goes from downtown Marion down Yancey Road and around the north shores of Lake James before entering into Burke County, where it will continue until the finish at Whippoorwill Farm.

After the end of the race, complimentary refreshments will be provided courtesy of Fonta Flora Brewery. Awards will also be given out based on age categories for both males and females.

Andrews Geyser, Hillman Beer-Old Fort, Lackey Town Missionary Baptist Church, Sugar Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Zion Hill Baptist Church, McDowell Chamber of Commerce and Big League Camp will serve as transfer points for runners along the path here in McDowell County. Local spectators along the course are encouraged to come out and support the runners as they pass through.

For more information or to register for the Land to Lakes relay, visit the Glory Hound events website at https://gloryhoundevents.com/event/land-and-lakes-relay/.